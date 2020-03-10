Home » Entertainment » Keira Knightley Is No Longer Banning Fairy Tales at Home

Keira Knightley Is No Longer Banning Fairy Tales at Home

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Keira Knightley has had second thoughts about her strict policy on fairy tales. In 2018, she told USA Today: “I’m being very careful about fairy tales with my kid because I don’t like the message that a lot of them have. So The Little Mermaid has been banned. Cinderella has been banned. I haven’t looked at Snow White again, but that may be banned, as well."

The 34-year-old admits to Porter in a cover story that she’s relented and is allowing her daughter Edie, 5, to watch more. She and husband James Reighton also welcomed Delilah last September.

She tells Porter: “She’s watched them all now. When we watched Sleeping Beauty, she said, ‘It’s not OK that man kissed her without her permission!’ I can’t tell you how pleased I was. If I don’t do anything else, I’ve managed to drum that in!”

Knightley also discusses the perfection expected from mothers … and how unattainable it is.  “I think it’s important to counter a single narrative,” she considers. “I don’t think you shouldn’t present the perfect side of [motherhood] because, every so often, you might have the perfect side of it and you should celebrate that. But the rest of it also exists. The first time round, I just felt that all I could see was this one narrative and it made me feel totally alone,” she recalls. “And then after whispered conversations with other mothers, I realized this is actually about our lives and our experiences not being told fully. That’s where I had a problem with it.”

Related Articles

Kylie Jenner Is Being Accused of ‘Blackfishing’
Industry News: No Time to Die, Uli Edel, Kids in the Hall and More!
Tinashe Comment At North West Riles Fans
2 Chainz And T.I. Sound Off About Coronavirus Hitting Home
James Franco Hits Back at #MeToo Accusers
Harvey Weinstein Spotted Relaxing at Hospital