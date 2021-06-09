Keira Knightley Talks Misogyny

PRPhotos.com

Keira Knightley is speaking out about sexual harassment and misogyny. She told Harper’s Bazaar of being groped and cat-called, women everyone experience constant unwanted attention.

"Literally, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been (sexually harassed), in some way, whether it’s being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they’re going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has," Knightley said.

"When women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe … I thought, 'I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it,' " she said.

Knightley said she appreciated the suggestion of a "curfew for men."

"I love that politician who said there ought to be a curfew for men and men were outraged, and you think – but there’s a curfew for women and there always has been," she said.