Keith Jefferson, Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock + More!

KEITH JEFFERSON DIES AT 53: Entertainment Tonight reports that Django Unchained actor Keith Jefferson has died at the age of 53. His official cause of death is not yet known, but the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor shared on Instagram in August that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Jefferson’s other roles include films such as Buffalo Soldier, Tank Girl, and Day Shift. His friend and costar Jamie Foxx took to Instagram on Thursday (October 5th) to express his grief. "[T]his one hurts. Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul," Foxx wrote. "We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

CHRIS ROCK TO DIRECT BIOPIC ABOUT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.: Chris Rock’s next project is an historic one. According to People, the Everybody Hates Chris star is in final talks to direct a biopic about civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. Steven Spielberg will executive produce the film, based on Jonathan Eig's biography titled King: A Life. According to a synopsis, the book "follows MLK from the classroom to the pulpit to the streets of Birmingham, Selma, and Memphis, [as] Eig dramatically re-creates the journey of a man who recast American race relations and became our only modern-day founding father — as well as the nation’s most mourned martyr."

ROY WOOD JR. IS LEAVING ‘THE DAILY SHOW:’ On Thursday (October 5th), Roy Wood Jr. announced that he is leaving The Daily Show “after eight amazing years” in order to “nurture new ideas.” The comedian thanked former host Trevor Noah, Paramount, and “especially Comedy Central for giving me the runway to also produce three one-hour stand-up specials, for letting me host two award winning podcasts, letting me write & shoot my own comedy pilot, write. film, and much, much more.” This news comes as Comedy Central continues its search for a permanent host.

TORI SPELLING CELEBRATES ‘BEVERLY HILLS, 90210’ ANNIVERSARY: Tori Spelling shared the ultimate throwback photo on Instagram Wednesday (October 4th), featuring her “1st pic taken by FOX for my character Donna Martin,” from the hit ‘90s show Beverly Hills, 90210. “33 years ago today Beverly Hills, 90210 aired and changed this teen girls life forever and the amazing fans, friends, and family it created for a lifetime!” she wrote. “I was 15 in this pic, before nose job, bleach, and knowing how to pose. I was just grateful to be there. I was the producers daughter and was hoping to just prove my own worth.”