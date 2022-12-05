Home » Entertainment » Keke Palmer Announces She’s Pregnant During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

Keke Palmer Announces She’s Pregnant During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

Keke Palmer is excited about becoming a mother! The Nope actress showed off her baby bump during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend and announced that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

“There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she exclaimed, opening her jacket to reveal her pregnant belly.

Palmer couldn’t contain her enthusiasm about the baby on the way. “Honestly this has been the biggest blessing,” she said. “I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom!”

