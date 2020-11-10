Keke Palmer Dragged for Take on Healthy Foods

PRPhotos.com

Twitter is curious if Keke Palmer has heard of a food desert. On Monday, Palmer tweeted: “Imagine if your EBT card could only work on healthy items.” This came after a back-and-forth with fans over the cost of healthier food.

But fans were quick to point out that Palmer seemed to be forgetting that fresh, healthy food often wasn’t available to people in low income communities. Wrote one critic: “Imagine if actual grocery stores with fresh produce decided to set up in low income communities.” Another tweeted: “Imagine if people with diabetes need to keep sugar close to hand and Sweet Tarts are cheaper than the glucose tablets in the drug store.”

A third said: “Yes, this gets me so mad. Shaming those in poverty for their “choices.” Even if someone chooses low quality food over more nutritious food we are not in their shoes and let other grown up manage their lives.”

Another pointed out: “I mean, you know that the choices you have when using EBT are restricted, right? For example, you can't purchase cooked/warm foods. Being working poor or unemployed is already exhausting and now the government is telling me I can't buy a hot meal for dinner?”

The Hustlers star continued to talk to fans, and later tagged President and Vice President elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a tweet stating that “EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered healthy.”