Keke Palmer Files A Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson

Things have taken a turn for the worse between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson. Us Weekly reports that the Nope actor filed a restraining order against Jackson on Thursday (November 9th) and is also seeking full custody of their eight-month-old baby, Leodis.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Palmer says Jackson physically abused her on multiple occasions. She claims to have security footage from an incident that took place on Sunday (November 5th), showing that Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and then “lung[ed] for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

The Alice actor added that there have been “many instances of physical violence” in their relationship, including Jackson “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Palmer also revealed in the court filings that the pair broke up “for good” in October, “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted.” All this comes after Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for what she wore to an Usher concert in July.