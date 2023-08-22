Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her ‘Breastfeeding Journey’

In an interview with Essence published on Monday (August 21st), Keke Palmer got candid about her struggle with breastfeeding following the birth of her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February of this year.

"I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult," the Nope actress told the outlet. "And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out."

She added that overcoming this obstacle was inspiring. "The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again," she said. "In the midst of trying to work out and do things that I wasn't sure I was going to be able to do—like going to the Met Gala—I was able to say, 'You know what, I'm gonna get out there and experience everything again, and I'm still gonna be there for my boy.'"

Palmer added, "That kind of resolve built so much confidence and so much strength in me … I just got this overwhelming sense that I can do anything."