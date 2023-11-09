Home » Entertainment » Kel Mitchell Is Reportedly Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Kel Mitchell Is Reportedly Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Good Burger actor Kel Mitchell was reportedly rushed to an emergency room in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (November 7th). A witness told TMZ that he was conscious and alert upon arrival.

The Kenan & Kel actor’s illness is not yet known, but he was still receiving treatment as of Wednesday (November 8th). TMZ reached out to his representatives but received no comment.

Mitchell’s social media pages are still active, but the posts feature promotional material for the Good Burger sequel and an upcoming appearance on Celebrity Squares.

Related Articles

Rihanna Reportedly Planning World Tour And Two New Albums
Britney Spears Reportedly Paying For Sam Asghari’s Apartment
Rihanna Reportedly Gave Birth To Her Second Child In Secret
Stars Attend Taylor Swift Concert In Los Angeles
Pete Davidson Has Reportedly Checked Into Rehab
Anna Marie Tendler Hospitalized For Suicidal Ideations As Her Marriage To John Mulaney Crumbled