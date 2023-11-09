Kel Mitchell Is Reportedly Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Getty Images

Good Burger actor Kel Mitchell was reportedly rushed to an emergency room in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (November 7th). A witness told TMZ that he was conscious and alert upon arrival.

The Kenan & Kel actor’s illness is not yet known, but he was still receiving treatment as of Wednesday (November 8th). TMZ reached out to his representatives but received no comment.

Mitchell’s social media pages are still active, but the posts feature promotional material for the Good Burger sequel and an upcoming appearance on Celebrity Squares.