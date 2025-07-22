Kelly Clarkson, John Legend & Adam Levine Return For Season 29 Of ‘The Voice’

Getty Images

NBC’s hit singing competition show, The Voice, is set to see the reunion of former coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine for its upcoming 29th season. This comes as the network has also announced the coaches for Season 28, which include Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire. Both seasons are being filmed concurrently, leading to the early announcement of the Season 29 coaches. The 29th season, dubbed “The Voice: Battle of Champions,” will feature various format revamps, including a “Triple Turn Competition” and an “In-Season All-Star Competition” during the knockouts. Additionally, the semi-final and finale week will involve a new voting block comprised of super fans and past Voice artists. (Deadline)