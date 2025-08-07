Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband And Manager Brandon Blackstock Dies At 48

Getty Images

Brandon Blackstock, the former husband and manager of singer Kelly Clarkson, has passed away at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer. In a statement to People, a representative for the family noted that Blackstock “passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.” Clarkson had recently postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency, citing Blackstock’s illness over the past year and her need to be present for their two children, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. In a statement, the singer expressed her “sincere apologies” to ticket holders, acknowledging the “grace, kindness, and understanding” of her fans. Clarkson and Blackstock’s relationship and subsequent divorce have been well-documented over the years. The Blackstock family, including his stepmother, country superstar Reba McEntire, are mourning his passing. (Variety)