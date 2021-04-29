Kelly Osbourne Discusses Relapse

Kelly Osbourne recently opened up to Extra about her relapse after four years of sobriety.

The former Fashion Police commentator said she had a nervous breakdown at the end of lockdown and made the mistake of thinking she could "drink like a normal person."

She explained, "I got all of my career goals happening… and then I got happy cause I got this incredible boyfriend and everything in my life is so great and I’m like, 'I’m not an addict anymore'… On top of that pandemic fever… It all just got too much.”

But she doesn’t feel like she’s been knocked back to square one. Osbourne told the entertainment news program, “This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life. It’s never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go though you can help other people. That’s why I came clean, I could have sat here and nobody would know.”