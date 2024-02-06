Kelly Rizzo, Breckin Meyer, Ina Garten + More!

KELLY RIZZO AND BRECKIN MEYER ARE DATING: At a Grammy Awards viewing party on Sunday night (February 4th), Kelly Rizzo revealed that she is dating Clueless actor Breckin Meyer. This comes two years after her husband, Bob Saget, died unexpectedly at the age of 65. "It took a while," Rizzo told E! News. "To get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think he'd be happy with it.'"

INA GARTEN IS RELEASING HER MEMOIR: Today reports that Ina Garten is planning to release her memoir on October 1st, 2024. “By finding a way to do what I love for a living — cooking — I’ve been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking. I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story,” the Barefoot Contessa host told the outlet in a statement. Garten was a nuclear budget analyst for the White House under the Ford and Carter administrations before she got the urge to do “something else” and became a cook.

NICK VIALL AND NATALIE JOY WELCOME THEIR FIRST CHILD: The Bachelor alum Nick Viall has welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Natalie Joy. The pair shared photos of their newborn daughter, River Rose Viall, to Instagram on Monday (February 5th)—revealing that she was born on Friday (February 2nd). “Named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now,” the pair wrote in the caption of a joint post.

PETA MURGATROYD AND MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARE EXPECTING THEIR THIRD CHILD TOGETHER: Dancing with the Stars alums Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting another baby! The pair announced the news in an Instagram video posted on Monday (February 5th). "We Are Having A Baby … Yes, we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!" the caption reads, in part. Murgatroyd gave birth to their second son, Rio, in June of last year.