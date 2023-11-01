Kelly Rizzo, Meg Ryan, Kourtney Kardashian + More!

KELLY RIZZO SAYS MATTHEW PERRY’S DEATH IS GIVING HER ‘DÉJÀ VU:’ Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, shared a video to TikTok following the news of Matthew Perry’s untimely death—sharing that she’s experiencing “déjà vu” related to her husband’s death nearly two years ago. Rizzo said that seeing all the headlines “really brought [her] back to a very specific place.” She added, “Just to let you guys know, I found out that my husband passed 15 minutes before it hit TMZ. … It just made me think yesterday when the news broke on TMZ about Matthew Perry, that it was very possible and likely that many of his family and even friends, close friends, didn’t even know yet … And that is just really, really messed up.”

MEG RYAN DOESN’T CONSIDER HERSELF ‘A VERY GOOD FAMOUS PERSON:’ Meg Ryan doesn’t think she’s the best at being a celebrity. The Sleepless in Seattle actress told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Tuesday (October 31st), "I have to say, I don't think I was a very good famous person. I just don't think I'm a good celebrity.” She added, “I just always felt a little bit like life was over, like, outside this little bubble; outside some sort of membrane. And I remember cars closing — like, expensive cars — and then you don't hear the outside anymore. You're roped off in that part of thing, and I just knew it's just not good for an artist or a creative person to have limited life, in a way, to draw from."

TRAVIS BARKER REVEALS THE NAME AND DUE DATE OF HIS AND KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN’S BABY: On a recent episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast, Travis Barker divulged the name of his and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby boy, as well as when they’re expecting to welcome him to the world. "There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due," the Blink-182 drummer said. Barker also revealed that Rocky is due on Halloween. "C'mon dude," Morse replied. "You couldn't have planned that any better." "I know. It's either Halloween or like, the first week of November," Barker said.

SOPHIA BUSH RECALLS ‘PARANORMAL EXPERIENCE’ THAT OCCURRED DURING AUSTIN NICHOLS ROMANCE: Sophia Bush detailed an “interesting paranormal experience” she had with her former boyfriend and One Tree Hill costar, Austin Nichols, on a recent episode of the Drama Queens podcast. The pair dated on-and-off for six years before breaking up in 2012, according to Us Weekly. “When we were properly able to date because we were living in the same city for the first time in a decade … We were sleeping and this was when I had that creepy apartment. “I just knew it was haunted,” Bush recalled. “I hear this noise [one night] and it wakes me up … it’s in the floor. I turn the light on and Austin looks at me and goes, ‘What is that noise?’ We both start to make our way over to it. A volleyball size orb pops out of the floor. We both start to scream. The two of us lept up and ran. This thing went from round to tall and then evaporated.” She added, “We still are like, ‘Wasn’t that so weird?’ It’s nice to know we’re not crazy.”