Kenan Thompson Developing “Macho Man” Randy Savage Biopic

Kenan Thompson’s production company is creating a feature film about wrestling legend “Macho Man” Randy Savage. The project, titled Macho, stems from a script by Savage’s late brother Lanny Poffo, who died in February 2023. Savage became one of wrestling’s most influential figures from the 1970s through early 2000s. He was a six-time World Heavyweight Champion across WWE and WCW. “Macho man Randy Savage was the greatest showman of all time and the OG bad boy of entertainment,” Thompson and his partner said. “Beyond excited for this one!! Macho Man is hands down one of the greatest of all time.” Savage died in May 2011 at 58. (Story URL)