Kendall Jenner, Ali Wong, Lala Kent + More!

KENDALL JENNER SAYS KRIS JENNER IS PRESSURING HER TO HAVE A BABY: People reports that Kris Jenner is putting some pressure on Kendall Jenner to have a baby, and Kendall isn’t having it. In a recent interview, Kendall said, “She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!' ” Apparently, Kris responded, “Just your friendly reminder!”

ALI WONG AND JUSTIN HAKUTA SPLIT UP: People reports that Always Be My Maybe actress Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta have decided to go their separate ways after eight years of marriage. “It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly,” a source told the publication. The pair share two daughters together, Mari and Nikki.

AMERICAN IDOL FRONTRUNNER KENEDI ANDERSON QUITS FOR ‘PERSONAL REASONS:’ Us Weekly reports that Kenedi Anderson has removed herself from American Idol for “personal reasons.” On Monday (April 11th), Anderson posted to Instagram, “For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me.”

LALA KENT WANTS TO HAVE NO CONTACT WITH RANDALL EMMETT: Page Six reports that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent doesn’t want her ex fiancé, Randall Emmett, in her life at all whatsoever. On Watch What Happens Live Monday (April 11th), she said, “I’m trying to move to zero contact. We’ll see how that goes”