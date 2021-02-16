Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Make Romance Official After Photoshop Backlash

PRPhotos.com

Supermodel Kendall Jenner made her romance with NBA player Devin Booker Instagram official, confirming long-standing rumors of their romance.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a pic of the pair on IG Story on Valentine’s Day, showing Booker, 24, lying on top of Jenner, 25. No caption, but she did include a white heart.

The pair were first spotted in Arizona in April of 2020, and then in L.A. over the summer multiple times. When the news broke, fans on Twitter pointed out the Kardashian-Jenner’s penchant for basketball players. Wrote one: “If you don’t date a NBA player you’re not a Kardashian/Jenna”

Others pointed to the alleged Kardashian-Jenner “curse” on their basketball-playing pals: “Now the Suns won't make it to the playoffs”.

This news comes after the model got dragged for what many said was a sloppy photoshopping job. Jenner, who appeared in a SKIMS shoot for sister Kim Kardashian‘s line, did indeed appear flawless and preposterously proportioned; sleuths also pointed to the wonky-looking curtains in the background as “evidence.”