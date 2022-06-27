Kendall Jenner, Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman + More!

KENDALL JENNER SUNBATHES NUDE FOLLOWING BREAKUP WITH DEVIN BOOKER: Kendall Jenner is basking in the single life. On Sunday (June 26th), The Kardashians star shared a photo of herself sunbathing in the buff, following her split with Devin Booker last week. One user commented, “Tell me you and your bf broke up without telling me you and your bf broke up.”

CHRIS HEMSWORTH SAYS SHOWING HIS BUTT IN ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ WAS A ‘DREAM’ COME TRUE: In a recent interview with Variety, Chris Hemsworth said showing his naked butt in Thor: Love and Thunder was “10 years in the making.” He added that flaunting this asset of his was a “dream” come true.

NICOLE KIDMAN AND KEITH URBAN CELEBRATE 16TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban took to Instagram on Sunday (June 26th) to share sweet messages in honor of their 16th wedding anniversary. Kidman posted a throwback photo of their wedding day, writing, “Sweet XVI Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.” Urban shared a photo of the happy couple and wrote, “HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx”

LILY ANNE HARRISON AND PETER FACINELLI ARE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD: Christmas Camp actress Lily Anne Harrison shared a photo of her baby bump to Instagram on Saturday (June 25th), captioning the post, “Not a burrito belly.” People reports that Harrison and Twilight actor Peter Facinelli have been together since 2016 and got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2019. Facinelli jokingly commented on the post, “You're pregnant? Why didn't you tell me?”