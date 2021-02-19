Kendall Jenner Delivers Assist at Suns Game

PRPhotos.com

The Kardashian-Jenners have a tenuous relationship with basketbal fans, with many saying that the second they get involved with a player, their game tanks. But Kendall Jenner did win over some new fans with a now-viral pic with Bobby Murphy, a student who got photobombed by the model in a shot he took with friends at a Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets game.

A second photo in the post showed a photo of the four friends at the game, the photo was seemingly taken by Jenner and sent to Murphy's phone.

“Thanks for airdropping this pic to me @kendalljenner,” Murphy said on Twitter.

Kendall went IG-official with Suns’ guard Devin Booker. The Suns lost 128-124.

Kendall and Devin’s new relationship has gotten the fashion world’s attention as well. She was recently gifted a Louis Vuitton case from the brand monogrammed with “KJ + DB”…for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.