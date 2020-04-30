Kendall Jenner Flouts Stay-at-Home Orders for Road Trip With Devin Booker

PRPhotos.com

As most ordinary citizens hunker down at home, Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker have set out on a 500-mile road trip from L.A. to Sedona, Arizona.

Per TMZ, Kendall and Devin "made a concentrated effort to minimize interactions with other people" on their trip, and drove to Sedona in Devin's Mercedes-Benz Maybach. They were, however, photographed hitting up a rest stop for a bathroom break, without masks.

Critics on social media were not pleased. Wrote one: “USA has reached over a million people infected by coronavirus and nobody is gonna talk about how they’re not staying at home?”

Meanwhile, another fan called Kendall an NBA pass around, the supermodel clapped back on Twitter, saying, "they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch."

So are they dating? Eye witnesses tell TMZ the pair seemed to be romantically linked, but friends say they’re just pals. Plot twist: Booker happens to be Jordyn Woods’ ex… Jordyn, as many will recall is Kendall’s sister Kylie’s ex-BFF, who broke with the family after stepping out with Tristan Thompson, then her other sister Khloe’s boyfriend. Khloe and Tristan have since split.