Kendall Jenner Granted Five-Year Restraining Order Against Intruder

PRPhotos.com

Kendall Jenner has been granted a restraining order against 27-year old Shaquan King, who allegedly tried to swim in her pool nude.

According to TMZ, a judge ordered that King stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall for the next five years. The restraining order also includes Kris Jenner, Kendall's mom, and Kylie Jenner, Kendall's sister.

King must stay away from them, their homes, workplaces and cars for the duration of the protective order.

Kendall, who was absent from the hearing, was represented by her attorney, Kate Mangels. King was not present, nor did he have a lawyer attend the hearing on his behalf.

As previously reported, King stripped himself of his clothes by Kendall Jenner's pool and banged on her windows before he was apprehended by her security. He was booked and jailed, but released shortly after.