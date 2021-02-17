Kendall Jenner Launches Tequila Brand

PRPhotos.com

Kendall Jenner announced her new line of tequila on Tuesday. It’s named 818, for the area code in Calabasas, and Kendall said that it has been a journey to make it to this point.

She writes, “after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!”

Kendall added: “this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤”

She shared pics of herself and pals enjoying 818, with shots of agave plants as well.

As Kendall said, TMZ reports that 818 did sweep multiple competitions, and many wondered who was behind it. Now they know.

Momager Kris Jenner hit the ground running, posting on social after the official announcement: “Kenny! I am so so proud of you and the years of work and love you’ve put in to @drink818!! So excited for this!!!”

“Everyone go follow @drink818 NOW!!” she added.