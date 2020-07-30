Kendall Jenner Opens the Doors To Her BoHo LA Home

PRPhotos.com

Kendall Jenner is following in her big sister Kim Kardashian West‘s footsteps by opening up the doors to her home to Architectural Digest. The A-list supermodel has become famous as the most laid-back sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and her home reflects her love of avoiding the limelight when she’s not on the job.

Jenner told the mag for the cover story: “My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.”

The 24-year-old, who has been frank about her struggles with anxiety, enlisted design pros Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements to help her realize her Zen abode.

Fernandez has worked with Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and Goldie Hawn, while mother-and-son duo Kathleen and Tommy have decorated homes for Ellen DeGeneres and Adam Levine.

They were surprised by her vision, they told AD. “Being who she is, we thought Kendall might gravitate toward something more flashy, more va-va-voom,” explained Kathleen. “I think we were all thrilled to discover that she has taste beyond her years.”

Fernandez added: “There are plenty of people we know who have traveled extensively and been exposed to so much but don’t absorb anything. Kendall is different. She takes everything in and is confident about the things that resonate with her.”

Warm, earthy colors abound, and her living room is anchored by a fireplace, which is flanked by two overstuffed couches. “I’m not a huge party person. There aren’t a lot of ragers going on here,” she admits.

Not that there aren’t doses of glam, like the egg-shaped wall sculpture that greets visitors in the entryway with a shifting LED light display, pictured on the mag’s cover. “I wanted this piece to be a focal point of the house, and I’m so hyped to have it here,” she says.

Plus, there’s the teal kitchen cabinets, bright green bath tiles, blingy brass tub.

Jenner seems to gravitate toward contemporary art, with works by Barbara Kruger, Richard Prince, Raymond Pettibon and Sterling Ruby, as well as a neon sculpture from Tracey Emin popping up.