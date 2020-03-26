Kendall Jenner Slams Claims She’s Not Taking Social Distancing Seriously

PRPhotos.com

Kendall Jenner is not here for the claims that she isn’t taking social distancing seriously.

The uproar started Tuesday when the model posted a shot of herself sitting in a red convertible on Instagram Stories. A follower told her to “stay home” and re-shared the photo.

Jenner saw the blowback and responded: "Of course I'm staying home!! Taking this quarantine v seriously…but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines 🙂 everyone stay healthy."

Kendall and her sisters have been urging followers to stay home. After the Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams asked Kylie Jenner, 22, for help urging her followers to stay home, she complied.

On Instagram Stories, she said: "The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning….Even though I've already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me."

She told her 166 million followers: "Practice social distancing, self-quarantine," she reiterated. "If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home [and] get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be affecting other people. It's serious, and the only way that we're going to slow this down is if we do this—since there's not a cure right now. Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this."