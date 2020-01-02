Kendall Jenner Surpasses Kylie Jenner on the Gram, Reconciles With Ben Simmons

PRPhotos.com

Kendall Jenner‘s modeling chops are coming in handy on Instagram. According to BuzzBingo, Kendall became the highest-paid woman on Instagram based solely on earnings generated by the platform. She surpassed her billionaire sister Kylie Jenner, who previously held the crown.

Also in the top five: Priyanka Chopra with $1.1 million, Khloe Kardashian with $1.2 million, Kylie with $3.8 million, Selena Gomez with $8 million and Kendall with $15.9 million.

Meanwhile, Kendall’s love life is also reportedly looking up. TMZ grabbed pics of her celebrating New Year’s with Ben Simmons, her on-again off-again love. These pics are proof, observers say, that the pair are fully back on.

Kylie, by contrast, seems more estranged than ever from her ex Travis Scott, with whom she shares Stormi. Kylie rang in the new year at L.A.’s Delilah, while Travis hung with The Weeknd in Beverly Hills.