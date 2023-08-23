Kerry Washington, Martin Sheen, ‘Frasier’ + More!

PRPhotos.com

KERRY WASHINGTON AND MARTIN SHEEN SPEAK AT SAG-AFTRA NATIONAL DAY OF SOLIDARITY RALLY: According to The Hollywood Reporter, stars such as Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen gave speeches at SAG-AFTRA’s National Day of Solidarity rally outside of Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Tuesday (August 22nd). “I learned … I could just pursue a career doing what I love to do and I could raise a family and live a life doing that — being paid a fair wage,” the Scandal star said to the crowd. “We have come to a point in our history where that is no longer possible. We’ve come to a point in our history where just being a working actor — coming to work every day, devoting oneself to this craft, dedicating oneself for the entertainment and the joy of others — means I can’t make a fair living. It’s not OK.” For his part, the West Wing actor told union members to “stick to it like a stamp.”

‘FRASIER’ REBOOT GETS PREMIERE DATE: Fans of the sitcom Frasier, which originally aired on NBC from 1993-2004, will be delighted to learn that the reboot is set to premiere Paramount+ on October 12th. The streaming platform released first-look photos from the series as well, showing Kelsey Grammer reprising his titular role. CBS will begin airing the show on October 17th.

‘AND JUST LIKE THAT…’ IS RENEWED FOR A THIRD SEASON: Variety reports that Max has renewed And Just Like That… for a third season. This news comes just days before the finale of the second season on Thursday (August 24th). Executive producer and showrunner Michael Patrick King told the outlet in a statement, “We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. ‘And Just Like That…’ here comes season three.”

‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR CHARITY LAWSON TO APPEAR ON ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS:’ On the season finale of The Bachelorette on Monday (August 21st), Charity Lawson’s fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, revealed that she will be starring on the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars. "All right, baby," Olubeko told Lawson on After the Final Rose. "So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down. You know that we've talked about this—about how amazing this opportunity would be. And I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you're gonna be on Dancing With the Stars! Baby, let's go!" Lawson was very excited to learn this news.