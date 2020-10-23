Kerry Washington Talks Democratization of Luxury, Sets Star-Studded Voter Drive

PRPhotos.com

Kerry Washington sat down with people to discuss how the perception of luxury—and who has access to it—has changed in recent years. The multihyphenate performer has been an ambassador for Neutrogena for five years. She told People: “I'm really proud of the democratization of luxe product. Particularly as a Black woman, I think often about that Audre Lorde quote that – this is paraphrasing – but that for us, self-care is a radical act. It is activism to honor my Black body with love and care. And so I think this idea of providing a prestige quality product at a much more accessible price point and with even more efficacy, based on our commitment to science, that's something I'm super proud of.”

But clearly, she believes a lot more needs to be done. She has signed on, along with America Ferrera and Alicia Keys, to host Every Vote Counts, A Celebration of Democracy, on CBS. The show will air October 29th and aims to motivate people to vote with a night of music, dance and dialogue. There will also be interviews with voters and speakers aiming to allay concerns over voting amid COVID-19.

Among the performers also set to appear: Dan + Shay, Offset and Shawn Mendes. Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Coldplay, Condoleezza Rice, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, John Kasich, Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O'Neal, Tan France and Wilmer Valderrama.

"I am thrilled to be joining my dear friends Alicia Keys and America Ferrera to host ‘Every Vote Counts’ so that we can amplify voters' voices and provide resources for all Americans as they participate in our democratic process," Washington, 43, said in a statement. "For our democracy to work, every American's voice must be heard and every vote must be counted. We are so excited for this opportunity to celebrate democracy and our collective power when we all show up at the polls."

The show will air at 9 pm.