Kevin Bacon Reveals He Had To Destroy A ‘Haunted House’ On His Farm

Kevin Bacon appeared on Rob Lowe‘s Literally! podcast recently and shared a chilling story just in time for spooky season. The Hollow Man actor said he was forced to destroy a house on his farm in Connecticut because the previous owner believed it was haunted.

Bacon recalled, “He said, 'I can't sell it to you because it's haunted and I'm afraid that you'll get possessed and, you know, do some serious damage.'” The pair went “back and forth on this haunted house thing” before agreeing that the Footloose actor would destroy the house “within a month” after purchasing the property.

“Please tell me you went and spent a night in the haunted house?” Lowe said. Bacon replied, “Not only did I not do that, but I went up there and there were some beautiful old pine boards and a banister and I said to Kyra Sedgwick, 'We've gotta take those out.' And she's like, 'No you're not. You're not putting those f—ing things in our house.'”

Bacon also explained the story behind the supposed haunting. “It was a long story that had to do with a Native American who, in the 1700s, had been murdered by a colonial soldier. The owner had had ghostbusters there. It was a whole long thing,” he said.