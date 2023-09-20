Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner Settle Their Divorce

Getty Images

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner‘s tumultuous divorce is finally over. The pair reached a settlement on Tuesday (September 19th), after four months of legal back and forth, including battling it out in court.

“Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” the former couple said in a joint statement.

The details of the settlement have not been made public, but Baumgartner will be receiving more money than what was originally stated in their prenuptial agreement.

The designer and the Yellowstone actor were married for 18 years. Together they share three children.