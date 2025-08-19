Kevin Costner Calls ‘Horizon’ Sexual Harassment Accusation ‘False’

Getty Images

Kevin Costner is denying accusations of sexual assault from a stunt performer on the set of his Western film series, Horizon. In a court filing, Costner called the claims a “blatant lie,” insisting the alleged incident was a scripted scene that the performer, Devyn LaBella, participated in willingly. LaBella initially filed a complaint in May, alleging she was “never given the opportunity to prepare for or consent to participate” in an unplanned sex scene. However, Costner refutes this, stating that the scene in question was a “buildup and foretelling of two violent rape scenes that occur offscreen” and involved twelve witnesses. He claims LaBella was “laughing and smiling” during filming and even went out to dinner with the stunt coordinator afterwards, describing the experience as “wonderful.” Other Horizon crew members have supported Costner’s account, filing declarations asking the court to dismiss LaBella’s case. (People)