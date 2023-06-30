Kevin Costner Claims Wife Factored Plastic Surgery Into Child Support Demands

Getty Images

Kevin Costner claims that his estranged wife believes that she’s looking for $248,000 in child support because she needs the cash to pay for her own plastic surgery.

Costner’s forensic accountant says in new divorce documents obtained by TMZ that the expenses Christine Baumgartner uses to justify a quarter-million a month include more than $100,000 in cosmetic surgery, thousands of dollars in boutique shopping, huge ATM withdrawals, construction loans and her own attorney’s fees.

The Yellowstone star says he has already been paying $51,950 per month for the kids’ expenses and will continue to do so.