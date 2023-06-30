Home » Entertainment » Kevin Costner Claims Wife Factored Plastic Surgery Into Child Support Demands

Kevin Costner Claims Wife Factored Plastic Surgery Into Child Support Demands

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Kevin Costner claims that his estranged wife believes that she’s looking for $248,000 in child support because she needs the cash to pay for her own plastic surgery.

Costner’s forensic accountant says in new divorce documents obtained by TMZ that the expenses Christine Baumgartner uses to justify a quarter-million a month include more than $100,000 in cosmetic surgery, thousands of dollars in boutique shopping, huge ATM withdrawals, construction loans and her own attorney’s fees.

The Yellowstone star says he has already been paying $51,950 per month for the kids’ expenses and will continue to do so.

Related Articles

Industry News: Kevin Bacon, Jake Johnson, Kim Cattrall + More!
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Their Fourth Child Via Surrogate
Nick Cannon Is Getting A Degree In Child Psychology
Kevin Costner Told His Kids About Divorce Over Zoom
Al Pacino And His Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Welcome Their First Child
Kevin Costner Claims His Wife Christine Won’t Move Out Amid Divorce