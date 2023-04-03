Kevin Costner, Taraji P. Henson, Chris Pratt + More!

PRPhotos.com

KEVIN COSTNER AND TAYLOR SHERIDAN SKIP PALEYFEST Q&A: According to People, Kevin Costner and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan were scheduled to appear as part of a panel during Saturday’s (April 1st) PaleyFest in Hollywood. However, Josh Lucas, Dawn Olivieri, Wendy Moniz, and Mo Brings Plenty were the only ones present. This comes after it was reported that the Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey is moving forward, and as Costner is reportedly considering leaving the series. President of development & production for Paramount Network Keith Cox said during the panel, "What I can say is our star, the face of our show and the executive producer, are very confident he's going to continue with our show.”

TARAJI P. HENSON TO GUEST STAR ON ‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY:’ Abbott Elementary fans will be excited to learn that Taraji P. Henson will be appearing on the April 12th show. According to Today, Henson told fans during PaleyFest Saturday (April 1st) that she’ll be playing Janine’s mother. “You already met her sister so why not make it a family affair,” the Empire star said at the event. “Now I can’t share too many details with you so you’ll have to tune in to ABC, April 12. But I can guarantee you that it is going to be a riot.”

CHRIS PRATT ADDRESSES ‘SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’ CASTING CRITICISM: In a recent interview with Extra, Chris Pratt addressed the criticism he’s faced for being cast as Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Parks and Recreation star said that he knows there’s a "passionate fanbase” when it comes to the game. "I understand, I'm part of it," he said. "This is the soundtrack to your youth. You don't want someone to come along and cynically kind of destroy it as a cash-grab with the movie. I fully understand that. You do not want that to happen. There were so many hearts and souls in mind dedicated to making sure that didn't happen."

CAROLE BASKIN TO CLOSE BIG CAT RESCUE SANCTUARY: According to Deadline, Tiger King star Carole Baskin is closing the Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary that was featured in the hit docuseries. Her husband, Howard Baskin, wrote in a memo: “Big Cat Rescue has entered into an agreement with Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, an accredited sanctuary in Arkansas, to move most of Big Cat Rescue’s cats to Turpentine Creek where we will continue to fund their care for the rest of their lives.” He added that once all the cats have been moved, “we will sell the sanctuary property and use the proceeds to fund these species-saving projects in the wild.”