Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears Held Knife While Watching Sons Sleep

Kevin Federline alleges in his upcoming memoir that Britney Spears would stand in their sons’ bedroom doorways holding a knife while they slept. In You Thought You Knew, set for October 21st release, Federline writes the boys “would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.” The former couple, married from 2004 to 2007, share sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. Federline expresses concern about Spears’ current situation, writing “Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.” Spears’ representatives did not respond to requests for comment. (Story URL)