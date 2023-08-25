Kevin Hart Reveals He’s ‘In A Wheelchair’ After Racing NFL Running Back Stevan Ridley

Kevin Hart learned his limitations the hard way after trying to race former NFL running back Stevan Ridley. The comedian shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday (August 23rd), revealing that he is “in a wheelchair” and “can’t walk” after running the “40-yard dash” with the football player.

“Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real … It's not a game,” he said in the video. “Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. It just made me respect it.”

“I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff… and I was told to sit my ass down,” the Night School actor shared. “Guys, I blew all my s—t … I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn, I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk.”

Hart added, “What was I thinking, son? I've got to be the stupidest man alive.”