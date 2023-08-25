Home » Entertainment » Kevin Hart Reveals He’s ‘In A Wheelchair’ After Racing NFL Running Back Stevan Ridley

Kevin Hart Reveals He’s ‘In A Wheelchair’ After Racing NFL Running Back Stevan Ridley

Posted on

Kevin Hart learned his limitations the hard way after trying to race former NFL running back Stevan Ridley. The comedian shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday (August 23rd), revealing that he is “in a wheelchair” and “can’t walk” after running the “40-yard dash” with the football player.

“Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real … It's not a game,” he said in the video. “Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. It just made me respect it.”

“I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff… and I was told to sit my ass down,” the Night School actor shared. “Guys, I blew all my s—t … I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn, I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk.”

Hart added, “What was I thinking, son? I've got to be the stupidest man alive.”

Related Articles

Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Was Almost Fired From ‘Sabrina’ For ‘Maxim’ Photoshoot
Sarah Hyland Reveals ‘Modern Family’ Producers Made Her Wear Heels While She Had Gout
Tracy Morgan Reveals He’s Been Taking Ozempic
Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals Her ‘One Tree Hill’ Costars Tried To Save Her From The Cult She Was In For 10 Years
Raven-Symone Reveals She Underwent Two Breast Reductions And Liposuction Before She Turned 18
Kelly Ripa Reveals That Her Daughter Lola Walked In On Her And Mark Consuelos Having Sex Twice