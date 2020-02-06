Kevin Hart Says He Wants a New, Better Life After Car Crash

PRPhotos.com

Kevin Hart says that a September, 2019 changed his life forever … for the better. In a March cover story for Men’s Health, Hart reflects on his new outlook.

He says he wants to change: “I’m not trying to get back to where I was before – I want to be better than before. It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”

The 40-year-old suffered “major back injuries” after crashing off of Mullholland Drive in Malibu, and plunging into a gully. He remembers nothing, he says.

Hart reveals: “I can’t tell you nothing about it. Isn’t that scary? The first thing I remember is being in the ambulance with my wife.”

Recovery was horrendous, he has previously revealed, and he depended on others to help him with even the most menial tasks. Hart says: “So there I was, hiding in my closet, trying to put my socks on. One morning I got to walk out and declare, ‘I put my socks on!’ Goddamn, that was a big day!”

The time spent in bed helped him meditate on his life, where he was, where he’d been, where he wanted to go. He says: “It all boiled down to four walls. And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation. And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it’s not fame. It’s not money. It’s not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships.”

His wife Eniko Parrish also discussed Hart’s transformation. As fans may recall, the pair married in 2016, and went through a cheating scandal in 2017, with Hart going public and saying he was being threatened with extortion.

Parrish says: “There were times where he was here but not really here. Not to say he wasn’t a family man before, but he’s expressed that the accident made him make up for some of the time missed because of work.”

Hart adds: “I’m a firm believer in laying in the bed that you made. If there’s something that you did, then you did it. You know, there’s no wiggle room around it. You can address it, and then you can move on.”