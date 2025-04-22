Kevin Hart Set To Host 2025 BET Awards

Kevin Hart will host the 2025 BET Awards, commemorating the organization’s 25th anniversary. The live broadcast will air on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hart previously hosted the BET Awards in 2011 and has been associated with various BET projects over the years. “For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards,” BET president and CEO Scott Mills said. The BET Awards have previously featured other illustrious hosts like Taraji P. Henson, Jamie Foxx, and Queen Latifah. (Variety)