Home » Entertainment » Kevin Hart Set To Host 2025 BET Awards

Kevin Hart Set To Host 2025 BET Awards

Kevin Hart Set To Host 2025 BET Awards
Posted on

Kevin Hart will host the 2025 BET Awards, commemorating the organization’s 25th anniversary. The live broadcast will air on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hart previously hosted the BET Awards in 2011 and has been associated with various BET projects over the years. “For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards,” BET president and CEO Scott Mills said. The BET Awards have previously featured other illustrious hosts like Taraji P. Henson, Jamie Foxx, and Queen Latifah. (Variety)

Related Articles

‘Golden Bachelor’ Renewed For Season 2 With Mel Owens Set To Star
Deadmau5 Apologizes For Getting Black Out Drunk During Coachella Set, Says It’s “Probably My Last Coachella”
Padma Lakshmi To Host New Cooking Competition Series ‘America’s Culinary Cup’
Nate Bargatze Set To Host The 2025 Emmy Awards
Addison Rae Cheekily Reveals Her Album Release Date During Arca’s Coachella Set
Jennifer Lopez Will Host And Perform At 2025 American Music Awards