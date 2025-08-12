Kevin Hart To Lead Stand-Up Comedy Competition Series At Netflix

Getty Images

Netflix is partnering with Kevin Hart to launch a new stand-up comedy competition series. The show will “mirror the real-life journey of a comedian” through “brutal open mics to bombed sets, rewrites and the pressure of big-stage performances.” Viewers will get an “unvarnished look behind the curtain of comedy’s darkest corners and brightest spotlights.” The series shares some production DNA with the NBC show Last Comic Standing, as it is executive produced by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, who worked on early seasons of that program. Hart will also executive produce the eight-episode Netflix series through his Hartbeat banner. (THR)