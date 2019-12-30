Kevin Hart’s Wife Opens Up About His Cheating Scandal

PRPhotos.com

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Hart has opened up about his cheating scandal. In his new Netflix docu-series Don't F*ck This Up, Eniko revealed that she found out that her husband cheated while she was pregnant. She said, “How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman. I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone, and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f*ck did you let that happen?'”

She continued, “You publicly humiliated me. Your whole, everything's on Instagram, everything's on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you're gonna do, I don't want to be a part of that.'”

On why she stayed, she said, “I kept worrying about the baby, I have to maintain a level head, I think that's the only thing that really got me through. I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot.”

ENIKO SAYS SHE'S KIND OF HAPPY THE INFIDELITY HAPPENED

Eniko also revealed that she is kind of happy that Kevin cheated. She explained, “It was a lot for me, but we've been through it, we've gone through it, we passed it and he's a better man now because of it. I'm happy that it kind of happened. I get sensitive every time I talk about it. Sorry.”

She continued, “I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”