Kevin Smith Wants Bennifer To Get A New Nickname

Kevin Smith is happy to see that his Jersey Girl stars are back together, but he wishes that the couple could be given a new nickname.

The director recalled seeing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez falling in love the first time around in an interview with E! News, saying, "They started dating, like, while we were making Jersey Girl, and, like, it made you up the ante of your relationship. It made you want to be a better husband because he was, like, stellar as a boyfriend and stuff.

"So, it's nice to see them, like, you know, life happens like that sometimes. You circle back to the people who made the difference, made the most difference in your life.”

However, Smith, who coined the term “Bennifer” nearly 17 years ago, hopes they can have a new nickname this time around, suggesting “J.Fleck or something like that.”