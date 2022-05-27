Kevin Spacey Is Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault In The U.K.

PRPhotos.com

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three different men in the U.K. The news broke on Thursday (May 26th) as he was testifying in court in New York on a different case.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Spacey “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

Spacey was the artistic director for London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015. The alleged incidents took place in London between 2005 and 2008, and in western England in 2013. The men Spacey allegedly assaulted are now in their 30s and 40s.

In 2017, Rent actor Anthony Rapp accused the American Beauty star of assaulting him during a party when Rapp was just 14 years old—allegations that Spacey denies.

Spacey testified in Rapp’s civil lawsuit against him on Thursday (May 26th) at a New York City courthouse. Rapp’s lawyers briefly mentioned the British charges during the hearing.