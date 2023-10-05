Home » Entertainment » Kevin Spacey Is Rushed To The Hospital After Experiencing Heart Attack Symptoms

Kevin Spacey Is Rushed To The Hospital After Experiencing Heart Attack Symptoms

Kevin Spacey was rushed to the hospital on Monday (October 2nd), after experiencing heart attack symptoms while in Uzbekistan for the Tashkent International Film Festival.

During his speech at the festival, the House of Cards actor recalled noticing that his “entire left arm” went numb “for about eight seconds” while he was looking at “extraordinary murals” at the Afrasiyab Museum in Samarkand.

He said he “spent the afternoon” at the hospital “having a variety of tests … Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI. Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm grateful it's not anything more serious."

The American Beauty star said this experience caused him to "really take a moment and think about how fragile life is — for all of us."

Later in the speech, Spacey made note of his planned “comeback,” adding that his “best roles” are ahead of him. This comes after he was found not guilty of all charges in his U.K. sexual assault trial.

