Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To UK Sexual Assault Charges

On Thursday (July 14th), Kevin Spacey appeared in London’s Old Bailey Court and plead not guilty to five counts of sexual assault.

The House of Cards actor was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three different men between 2005 and 2013. He was also charged with “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” Spacey served as the artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015.

A trial date has been set for June 6th, 2023, and the judge said the trial is expected to run for three to four weeks.

