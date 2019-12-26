Kevin Spacey Posts Christmas Missive in House of Cards Character

PRPhotos.com

After months of silence, the accused sexual offender Kevin Spacey has posted a Christmas video in his House of Cards character Frank Underwood. Spacey, of course, was ousted from Netflix’s final season of the show following multiple accusations of misconduct.

Spacey, as Underwood said: “You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?”

Spacey continued: “It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back.And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me. As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

Spacey posted a similar video last year.

In October, the Los Angeles County D.A. dropped a sexual assault case after the accuser died. In July, prosecutors dismissed another case following the “unavailability” of the 1-year-old accuser.