Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Suit

PRPhotos.com

A mysterious sexual assault suit brought against massage therapist against Kevin Spacey is ending, according to papers filed in federal court Monday. The plaintiff, known as John Doe, alleged being forced to grab Spacey’s genitals during a massage at his home in Malibu.

Then, the plaintiff died earlier this year of undisclosed causes, beginning a 90-day deadline for the accuser’s estate to be swapped in. In October, a criminal complaint was dropped following his death, but a judge allowed the civil case to continue, with the plaintiff’s estate acting on his behalf.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. This comes after a press-filled week for Spacey, who post a bizarre video in the character of Frank Underwood from House of Cards. He was ousted from the Netflix series in its final season after multiple allegations of misconduct came forward.

In the video, he said he was going to “kill” people who bothered them “with kindness.”

The next day, another former accuser, Ari Behn, died by suicide at age 47.