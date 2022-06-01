Kevin Spacey Will Return To The U.K. To Face Sexual Assault Charges

PRPhotos.com

After being charged with four counts of sexual assault against three different men in the U.K. last week, Kevin Spacey says he will “voluntarily appear” in the country to face these charges.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” the House of Cards actor said in a statement to Good Morning America Tuesday (May 31st).

Spacey continued, “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”