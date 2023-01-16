Home » Entertainment » Khloe And Kim Kardashian Attend Tristan Thompson’s Mother’s Funeral

Khloe And Kim Kardashian Attend Tristan Thompson’s Mother’s Funeral

Khloe Kardashian is supporting her ex, Tristan Thompson, following the unexpected death of his mother, Andrea Thompson, due to a heart attack earlier this month.

The Good American co-founder flew to Toronto over the weekend to attend Andrea’s funeral alongside Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The memorial service was held at Last Days Pentecostal Ministries, and a source told People that Jenner spoke at the service.

"They all want to be there for Tristan," the source said. "He will always be family. It's a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him."

