Khloe Kardashian Ad Is Too Hot For TV

The sexy ad for Good American’s “Find The One” campaign featuring Khloe Kardashian is too hot for broadcast.

A spokesperson for the clothing company told E! News, "The commercial was rejected for TV in its original form, and it's now being edited with less skin to make it more suitable for airing.”

However, a 15-second snippet of the ad is featured on Kardashian’s Instagram and the full-length video can be found on YouTube. The clip shows the reality star topless, in bed, wearing her Good American jeans.