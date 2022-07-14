Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Expecting Second Child Together

Khloe Kardashian and her ex,Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby together via surrogate.

A rep for Kardashian told Page Six Wednesday (July 13th), “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

This is the second child for the former couple, who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter, True.

The Good American founder recently told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that the NBA player is “a good person,” but that he’s “not a good partner” for her.

She added, “He’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

Thompson was previously caught cheating on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with True and again in 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

He also fathered 7-month-old Theo Thompson with trainer Maraleen Nichols while he was reportedly still dating Kardashian.