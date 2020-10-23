Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Not Hiding Relationship Now

PRPhotos.com

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson packed on a PDA at Kim Kardashian West’s 40th birthday party after reconciling amid the pandemic. Their reconciliation has frustrated some fans, who fear that she will fall into the same patterns where they’re back together, and then he’ll get bored and cheat on her again. As fans may recall, he publicly cheated shortly before she gave birth to their daughter True, then again after she took him back with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

At the KKW founder’s surprise bash, featured on KUWTK, Thompson was spotted kissing Kardashian. The pair rekindled the romance during COVID. A source tells Us: “It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point. She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

They added: “They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other. Tristan has been being a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloe is hopeful about their future.”