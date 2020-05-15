Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Threaten Legal Action Over Paternity Claims

PRPhotos.com

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had it with the freewheeling speculation about their relationship. The pair, who share True, 2, had one of the most publicized splits in modern history between Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which documented the drama, and social media, where speculation about his alleged affair with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods was rampant.

Now, the pair are done romantically, but are attempting to co-parent in peac, and they are upset about rumors that she is pregnant with Thompson’s baby, and that he impregnated someone else. While Kardashian dismissed the rumors on Twitter, they are also having their lawyer, Marty Singer, take action against another woman, who is claiming that Thompson impregnated her.

He reportedly sent Kimberly Alexander, who is claiming she’s pregnant a letter advising her to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” after she claimed in alleged text messages that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is the father of her baby.”

Alexander reportedly asked Thompson to take another paternity test, after the first found he wasn’t the father.

“It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame,” the letter reads. “My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct.”

“It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results,” the letter continues. “It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results.”