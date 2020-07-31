Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Others React to 4.2 Earthquake

PRPhotos.com

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook celebs up in California, with many of them taking to Twitter with their reactions. Shocks were reported in Pacoima, with reverberations reaching as far as 25 miles northwest of L.A. The quake was originally reported as a 4.5, and was later downgraded.

Khloe Kardashian hit up Twitter, writing: “Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed.”

Chrissy Teigen popped up, writing: “4.5!!? It's always smaller than it feels. Anyhoo LA keeping it exciting, nature is crazy.”

Kelly Clarkson shared that daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, wanted to learn more: “My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time. I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah!”

Billy Eichner said: “Felt the earthquake and…I liked it!”

A few stars, including Patton Oswalt admitted that their quake game needed some work: “Just realized my 'earthquake kit' is a bag of Doritos and one snow boot.”